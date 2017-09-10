WWE Remembers The Great Khali vs Jeff Hardy (Video), Reason Why Jinder Mahal Wasn’t at UFC 215 Last Night

WWE Remembers The Great Khali vs Jeff Hardy (Video) WWE has remembered a match from 10 years ago today on Monday Night Raw, which featured The Great Khali dismantling Jeff Hardy in what was a champion vs champion match at the time. We haven’t seen or heard from Khali since his appearance at Battleground, meanwhile, Jeff is currently thriving on the Raw roster.

Reason Why Jinder Mahal Wasn’t at UFC 215 Last Night For those who don’t know, WWE champion Jinder Mahal was scheduled to walk out to the octagon with long-time friend Arjan Bhullar last night at UFC 215. Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Irma, Mahal had to cancel his plans as revealed by Bhullar during an interview with MMA Fighting.

