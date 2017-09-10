Jeff Hardy Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video), Chris Jericho Uses Catchphrase To Hit Back At Fan On Twitter

Jeff Hardy Features On Canvas 2 Canvas (Video) On the latest edition of Canvas 2 Canvas, WWE superstar Jeff Hardy is the subject of Rob Schamberger’s most recent creation. This time, however, Jeff actually helps Rob out with part of the project. Hardy is currently coming off the back of a loss to The Miz in their Intercontinental Championship match last week.

Chris Jericho Uses Catchphrase To Hit Back At Fan On Twitter Off the back of a poorly received tweet regarding Hurricane Irma, WWE legend Chris Jericho has used one of his most popular catchphrases in order to put a fan in his place. The multi-time world champion is one of many superstars currently stuck in the eye of the storm down in Florida. I’m in Florida u stupid idiot! https://t.co/EkfMaVw3Wk — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 10, 2017