AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins In Madden Championship Rematch (Video), New Progress Wrestling Champion Crowned (Photo)

AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins In Madden Championship Rematch (Video)

Following their controversial game during this year’s Madden Finals, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins have finally settled the score with a rematch on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel.



New Progress Wrestling Champion Crowned (Photo)

At tonight’s Progress Wrestling show, Travis Banks defeated WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne in the main event to become the new Progress Champion. The 30-year-old submitted Dunne, who many believe to be one of the most promising young talents on the British independent scene right now.