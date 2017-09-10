WWE Highlights Greatest RKO Counters (Video), Corey Graves Comments On Brian Cage Twitter Debate

WWE Highlights Greatest RKO Counters (Video) Following Shinsuke Nakamura’s incredible RKO counter on SmackDown Live earlier this week, WWE decided to highlight many of the other great counters to Randy Orton’s signature move. The multi-time world champion lost to the aforementioned Nakamura in a match that could’ve seen him become the number one contender for the WWE Championship once again.

Corey Graves Comments On Brian Cage Twitter Debate WWE announcer Corey Graves has taken it upon himself to try and bury the ‘heat’ between himself and independent wrestler Brian Cage. The feud stems from comments that Graves made regarding his brother in comparison to Cage, with many fans voicing their opinions on the matter. I like when Twitter forgets it’s own “outrage” & misses the joke. Relax, meat, it was a rib. @MrGMSI_BCage — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 10, 2017