This final video of the weekend is all about the return of Vince McMahon to SmackDown Live on Tuesday.

Justin LaBar: Maybe Shane is done with being an authority figure. Maybe this is a case of where he abandons that so he can be a talent and have a match at Hell in a Cell against Kevin Owens.

Juice Springsteen: I’m looking forward to if they have a Hell in a Cell match. Will be crazy spots and Shane puts Owens over.