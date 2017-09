Bray Wyatt was recently interviewed by the Miami Herald to promote the WWE 2K18 kickoff. Wyatt discussed the importance of evolving his character, being influenced by The Undertaker, and who inspired his character. Here are the highlights. Importance of Evolving His Character: “I think the thing about keeping your character fresh is when you change as an individual you have to flow with it.” Being influenced by The Undertaker: “There are times where fans don’t understand that change is inevitable or that changes are done too fast. They say, ‘We like the way you used to be.’ Or they say, ‘We liked what you did then.’ You can’t stay the same. As you mature as an adult, you find out you have to keep changing in this business. It’s something The Undertaker laid on me.” Who inspired his gimmick: “There is this show about a cult with the Monopoly masks. I’ve been studying it. Then there is Robert De Niro, ‘Red State.’ There are so many things I’ve taken from over the years. All over the place. You find inspiration everywhere. The best inspiration is the people you grew up with. Nobody else knows about you than when you were just regular, everyday people. That’s where most of it comes from.”