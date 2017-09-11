Today’s episode of WZ Daily featured MLW One-Shot’s Jeff Cobb as the co-host.
Jeff represented Guam in the 2004 Olympic Games as a member of their amateur wrestling team. Jeff will be taking on current UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at MLW One-Shot on October 5th at the Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.
You can listen to Jeff’s appearance in the embedded player at the top of this post. Some of his comments have been transcribed below.
Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes
On losing to Ricochet in the BOLA finals:
On how he thinks a UFC fighter would fare against an Olympian in an amateur wrestling contest:
On what he’d like to see Mick Foley doing in pro wrestling following Mick’s knee replacement surgery today:
The WZ Daily is released Monday-Friday around Noon EST via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes or WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!
Related: WZ Partners w/ MLW One-Shot To Present Special Co-Hosts On WZ Daily; Full WZ-IRW September Schedule
Today’s episode of WZ Daily is hosted by Nick Hausman and features MLW One-Shot’s Jeff Cobb as his co-host.
The pro wrestling news topics from the last twenty-four hours that Nick & Jeff discuss include:
This past Friday’s episode of WZ Daily featured Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso taking an in-depth look at his recent report regarding the backstage creative and financial turmoil in GFW. You can listen to it below:
Brock Lesnarjeff cobbjim rossmick foleymlw one shotNick HausmanricochetTom LawlorWrestleZone Radiowz dailyHave a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?