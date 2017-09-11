Today’s episode of WZ Daily featured MLW One-Shot’s Jeff Cobb as the co-host.

Jeff represented Guam in the 2004 Olympic Games as a member of their amateur wrestling team. Jeff will be taking on current UFC fighter “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at MLW One-Shot on October 5th at the Gilt Nightclub in Orlando.

You can listen to Jeff’s appearance in the embedded player at the top of this post. Some of his comments have been transcribed below.

On losing to Ricochet in the BOLA finals:

JC: No jealousy. For me personally, last year I was eliminated in the first round by Ricochet. A year later to make it to the finals against him is a hugely humbling and honoring experience. I think Ricochet is pound-for-pound one of the best guys in the world right now and there is no shame in losing to him.

On how he thinks a UFC fighter would fare against an Olympian in an amateur wrestling contest:

JC: It depends on their background. UFC fighters have great discipline and everything else you need to lead up to a fight. I’ve noticed a lot of the good UFC fighters have an amateur wrestling background. Daniel Cormier, King Mo definitely comes to mind and even Jon Jones has a wrestling background. They transition from the world of amateur wrestling to UFC and then they dominate. Look at Brock Lesnar. There are a lot of guys that transition and are great. I am sure if they wanted to they could make the transition back but there is no money in amateur wrestling.

On what he’d like to see Mick Foley doing in pro wrestling following Mick’s knee replacement surgery today:

JC: He’s such a great talker. I would love for him to just do more shows. I was at a show with him in Ireland about a month ago and he was the guest General Manager for two nights in a row. It was great. I think that’s what he needs to be doing. If he went on the road and was doing a Jim Ross type thing I would go. If he was near me I’d pay for the ticket!

