Breaking: Huge Match Announced For RAW Tonight

WWE just announced on Twitter two matches for tonight’s RAW.

Roman Reigns will take on Jason Jordan. Last week, Jordan went one-one-one with Reigns’ upcoming opponent at No Mercy, John Cena.

But the headline grabbing match also announced is John Cena versus Braun Strowman. Both men are part of what many consider a double main event at No Mercy. Cena versus Reigns and Strowman versus Lesnar for the title.

Strowman and Cena have never have a match on television, so it’s interesting WWE is giving this match on RAW with no build or real backstory.

