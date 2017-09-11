Latest Odds On Nikki Bella Winning Dancing With The Stars

It was announced last week on ABC’s “Good Morning America” the contestants for the next season of the popular show “Dancing with the Stars.” Among the contestants is WWE Superstar Nikki Bella.

The latest odds courtesy of Bovada.lv has Nikki at 12/1 odds. The season starts on September 18th. Here’s the full list of odds for the entire cast.

Nick Lachey 4/1

Debbie Gibson 8/1

Sasha Pieterse 8/1

Lindsey Stirling 8/1

Frankie Muniz 9/1

Jordan Fisher 9/1

Vanessa Lachey 9/1

Victoria Arlen 10/1

Derek Fisher 10/1

Terrell Owens 10/1

Nikki Bella 12/1

Drew Scott 12/1

Barbara Corcoran 25/1