Latest Odds On Nikki Bella Winning Dancing With The Stars

Justin LaBar
(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It was announced last week on ABC’s “Good Morning America” the contestants for the next season of the popular show “Dancing with the Stars.” Among the contestants is WWE Superstar Nikki Bella.

The latest odds courtesy of Bovada.lv has Nikki at 12/1 odds. The season starts on September 18th. Here’s the full list of odds for the entire cast.

Nick Lachey                              4/1

Debbie Gibson                          8/1

Sasha Pieterse                          8/1

Lindsey Stirling                         8/1

Frankie Muniz                            9/1

Jordan Fisher                            9/1

Vanessa Lachey                        9/1

Victoria Arlen                            10/1

Derek Fisher                             10/1

Terrell Owens                            10/1

Nikki Bella                                 12/1

Drew Scott                                12/1

Barbara Corcoran                      25/1

nikki bellaWWE
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"