Eric Bischoff Reveals Plans & Details For A New Year’s Eve WCW PPV Involving KISS That Never Happened

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, this past Wednesday! You can find a portion of Eric’s comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On WWE’s decision to hold RAW on Christmas Day: EB: It reminded me of an earlier incident in 1999 with one of the ideas I had for KISS and why I wanted to work with Gene Simmons and KISS. One of the reasons we brought KISS in was because we wanted to do a PPV on New Year’s Eve. We were going to do it at the Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, AZ. We had made arrangements, started negotiations with the promoters down there, the producers, everybody involved to do a live PPV on New Year’s Eve at the Fiesta Bowl. The idea was going to be to have one half of the field as wrestling and in the other end zone we were going to have KISS. We would have KISS open up the PPV with a song and then we go to a match. Then we go to KISS and then we go to a match. We just go back and forth all night long. It was a combo KISS concert and WCW PPV. The concept behind it was that everyone was so concerned when the clock struck twelve in the new millennium. There were people who actually thought the internet would shut down. Clocks would stop, planes would fall out of the sky and people had all these crazy ideas about what would happen at the stoke of midnight. My idea was that we were going to time that PPV so that the main event, right at the finish, the three count was going to happen at 11:59:59 on the East Coast so the end of the match would have an “end of the world” type feel if you will. Bischoff goes into much, much further detail about the proposed PPV, why it fell apart, Gene Simmons reaction to it falling apart and more. You can listen to the full discussion in the embedded player at the top of this post. Eric Bischoff Questions If Triple A Is Still Paying Sexy Star; Compares Her Vacating Title To El Patron On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: Ric Flair’s first post-health scare recovery promo

WWE’s decision to hold a live RAW on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

JBL’s departure from the Smackdown commentary table

Corey Graves doing commentary for both RAW and Smackdown

WWE board members allegedly upset with Vince for not firing JBL

Sexy Star vacating the Triple A Reina de Reinas Championhip

Roman Reigns’ “Gray Area Guy” moniker

WWE launching a new recap series in on Fox Sports Mexico

Big Show’s amazing match with Braun Strowman on RAW

Enzo mentioning Eric’s book on RAW This episode also features the latest “This Week In Bischoff History” segment. In it Eric takes a look back at the September 1, 1999 Nitro segment where the NWO parodied the Four Horsemen. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: Rules about wrestlers doing other wrestler’s finishing moves in WCW

Why WWE doesn’t allow wrestlers to have sponsors

Hulk Hogan’s back surgery almost haulting his TNA heel turn

NXT’s affect on the independent pro wrestling scene

What his last meal would be if he was on death row

If WWE should do Lesnar vs Jones

If Eric underestimated Mick Foley’s popularity

The benefits of working with musical artists for PPV theme music