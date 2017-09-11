Big Show Suffers Injury During Match Against Braun Strowman, Will Require Surgery

Per the announcement made by Mike Rome, the Big Show “suffered” a right hip injury, and will require surgery. According to the report, this was the result of the match from last week’s Raw between him and Braun Strowman. EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE announces that @WWETheBigShow will require surgery following his #SteelCage match with @BraunStrowman on #RAW. pic.twitter.com/iK5mKgh9BY — WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2017 It was previously reported that the huge spot at the end of the match, where Strowman rammed him through the cage, was to write Big Show off for the nagging injury. The surgery was scheduled for this week, but due to Hurricane Irma, it will be pushed back to September 29th.