Backstage News On Asuka’s WWE Main Roster Debut, Update On Upcoming Appearances *Spoiler*

PWInsider.com is reporting multiple sources have confirmed Asuka is currently penciled in for a debut on the Raw brand when she returns from injury.

The former NXT Women’s Champion is currently sidelined with a collarbone injury, but will still appear at WWE’s (Smackdown branded) live events in Japan this week in a non-active capacity. Additionally, WWE plans to start hyping her main roster debut with a new WWE Network Collection in October when she is cleared to return.