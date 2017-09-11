Sara Amato On The Mae Young Classic Being A ‘Genuine Push’ For Women’s Wrestling, Lita On Commentary, Four Horsewomen Faceoff

WWE Performance Center and NXT trainer Sara Amato recently spoke with Sean Neumann for Rolling Stone; you can read a few highlights below:
Sara Amato comments on WWE marketing the ‘Women’s Revolution’ in 2015-16, but how the Mae Young Classic feels like a genuine push for women’s wrestling:
Amato praises Lita’s role on commentary for the Mae Young Classic, if she thinks she will continue as an announcer:
Her thoughts on the Horsewomen faceoff at the tournament tapings, if she has trained Ronda Rousey and the Four Horsewomen for a run in WWE:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?