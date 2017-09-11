Arjan Bhullar Explains Why Jinder Mahal Couldn’t Walk Him To The Cage At UFC 215 (Video), WWE Touring India In December

Jinder Mahal
The following video features Arjan Bhullar explaining why WWE Champion Jinder Mahal did not accompany him to the ring as originally scheduled at UFC 215:
WWE Live
PWInsider.com is reporting WWE will take the RAW brand to India this December for two live events in New Delhi, part of an international tour that also includes stops in Abu Dhabi. The tour dates are as follows:
12/6 – Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)
