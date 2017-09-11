Arjan Bhullar Explains Why Jinder Mahal Couldn’t Walk Him To The Cage At UFC 215 (Video), WWE Touring India In December

Jinder Mahal The following video features Arjan Bhullar explaining why WWE Champion Jinder Mahal did not accompany him to the ring as originally scheduled at UFC 215: “Yeah man, he gave me a call. He’s caught in the hurricane in Tampa, Florida. He’s like ‘you know what brother, I got four different properties down here, I got my dog down here, and I just haven’t been able to make peace and leave this…’ so he bunkered down there. The Maharaja got grounded, but I’m thinking of him, I told him to stay safe, first and foremost, and we’ll see him in the forseeable future.” WWE Live PWInsider.com is reporting WWE will take the RAW brand to India this December for two live events in New Delhi, part of an international tour that also includes stops in Abu Dhabi. The tour dates are as follows: 12/6 – Zayed Sports City Tennis Stadium (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates)

12/7 – Indira Ghandi Indoor Stadium (New Delhi, India)

12/8 – Indira Ghandi Indoor Stadium (New Delhi, India)