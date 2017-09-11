The Miz & Maryse Announce They Are Expecting A Baby, Miz Shoots On Enzo Amore On WWE RAW (Videos)

The Miz and Maryse are starting a new chapter in their lives, and revealed they are expecting a baby live on WWE RAW on Miz TV.

The Miztourage came to the ring for the Miz TV segment with Enzo Amore, and Miz said he had news that would change WWE forever. Miz started the announcement and Maryse finished by saying they’re having a baby, but Enzo Amore cut off the segment a little early. Miz ripped into Enzo for ruining the announcement, then talked about Enzo’s reported backstage issues and said he went to 205 Live because he had nowhere else to go.

Miz said Enzo should listen because he’s been there before so he should pay attention, and he sees potential in Enzo, but all he cares about is hanging out with third rate rappers. Miz put over Neville’s ability as Cruiserweight Champion, then said Enzo would fall flat on his face without Big Cass as his meal ticket, and he was all catchphrases.

Enzo then fired back and said Miz made enemies because he copies legends, but he and his mouth are original. Enzo said he would go onto No Mercy to win the Cruiserweight Championship, and he will come back to RAW to beat Miz, who is a paper champion. Miz says if Enzo was a real champion Cass wouldn’t have bailed on him, then Enzo said Daniel Bryan was right, and Miz is s-a-w-f-t, and Miz said they would fight now, and his win is dedicated to his unborn baby.

The match didn’t go long, however, as Miz and Enzo continued to trade barbs during the match, with Enzo telling Miz to stop stealing his catchphrases. Enzo then told Miz to stop ask ‘how you doin” because he should really ask his baby ‘who’s your daddy’, and Miz and the Miztourage ended up beating him up to cause a disqualification:



