WWE Confirms Asuka’s Main Roster Debut On RAW (Video)

WWE aired a new promo hyping Asuka’s main roster debut, and it’s now been confirmed she will debuting on WWE RAW soon.

Corey Graves and Michael Cole teased her signing with RAW, noting Kurt Angle was on to signing a huge free agent talent, and wondered if Kurt was able to sign Asuka to RAW before airing a new promo. WWE is expected to call the former NXT Women’s Champion up after her collarbone injury is healed. Check out the promo below: