Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss Set For Next Week On RAW, WWE Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims, Titus Wishes Nikki Bella Well On DWTS (Videos)

WWE RAW

Nia Jax informed Alexa Bliss that they would finally have a one on one match, and it would happen next week.

Alexa Bliss was seen talking to Jax about their recent history, with Bliss saying she would talk to Kurt Angle about having a match, and they were still friends, saying her slap to Jax was just a heat of the moment thing. Jax said Alexa might not want to be her friend after this, and tells Bliss she went to Angle herself and got the match for next week’s episode of RAW.

Remembering 9/11

The following video features WWE’s tribute to victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, 2001. The video aired during the open of tonight’s show:

DWTS Worldwide

The following video features Titus Worldwide working on their dance moves along with wishing Nikki Bella well as she will be a contestant on this season of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: