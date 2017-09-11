Chris Jericho Appearing On USA Network, Tye Dillinger Returns Home, Support The Superstars Of Tomorrow w/ Connor’s Cure (Video)

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho will be appearing on the series premiere of Todd Chrisley’s new “According To Chrisley” talk show on USA Network tomorrow night.

The show will air at 10:30 p.m. EST following WWE Smackdown Live and the season premiere of Chrisley Knows Best.

Connor’s Cure

The following video features a new promo highlighting WWE’s newest Superstars at the Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month:

Perfect Homecoming

The following video features Tye Dillinger talking to Vic Joseph about why he returned home to Niagara Falls before his WWE United States Championship match against AJ Styles tomorrow night on Smackdown: