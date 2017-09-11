Nikki Bella Films Segment During WWE RAW Commercial Break, John Cena Gives Roman Reigns A Lesson In ‘Failure’, WWE Supports Hurricane Victims (Videos)

Cena Vs Reigns

The above video features the latest verbal battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW. Cena came out to the ring after Reigns’ win over Jason Jordan and traded insults with Reigns that ended with Cena making a drug teat failure reference and said Reigns wouldn’t get past him.

WWE

The following video features the Raw broadcast team addressing the damages Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma brought to the Southeast region of the United States in recent weeks. To help those affected, visit redcross.org.

WWE RAW

As noted earlier, Nikki Bella was backstage tonight at WWE RAW and was spotted in a segment with Titus Worldwide.

Related: Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss Set For Next Week On RAW, WWE Pays Tribute To 9/11 Victims, Titus Wishes Nikki Bella Well On DWTS (Videos)

Nikki and Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev also filmed a segment in the arena tonight, as seen in the video below. The footage will likely be used for the premiere of Dancing With The Stars on ABC next week.