Mick Foley Gives Post-Surgery Update, Eric Young Praised By Ontario Legislature (Video), Vince McMahon Announced For WWE 2K18

Mick Foley Posts Update Following Knee Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted the following to Facebook this morning opening up about the knee surgery he underwent yesterday:

Eric Young Praised By Ontario Legislature

Eric Young’s was mentioned during yesterday’s meeting of the Ontario Legislature.

He was praised for his work as a Canadian who has done well in his chosen field. They noted his successes as a professional wrestler including his numerous TNA title wins as well as his recent WWE NXT Tag Team championship win.

You can watch video of the proclamation below:

Vince McMahon Announced For WWE 2K18

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown Live will feature Vince McMahon confronting Kevin Owens.

Ahead of McMahon’s appearance WWE posted the following to Twitter this morning announcing him as a playable character for WWE 2K18: