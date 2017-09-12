Chris Jericho On New Todd Chrisley Show Tonight, Cathy Kelley Previews Smackdown Live (Video), Shane Douglas Rips Into Sasha Banks

Chris Jericho On ‘According To Chrisley’ Tonight Todd Chrisley’s new talk show on the USA Network, According To Chrisley, debuts tonight at 10:32 pm EST and will feature WWE’s Chris Jericho as one of his guests. Related: Chris Jericho Uses Catchphrase To Hit Back At Fan On Twitter 5 Things You Need To Know Before Sin City SD Live WWE has released the following video on-line featuring Cathy Kelley previewing tonight’s “Sin City” themed edition of Smackdown Live emanating from Las Vegas: Shane Douglas Rips Into Sasha Banks The following was sent to WrestleZone earlier this morning: Episode #14 Of The Triple Threat Podcast featuring “The Franchise” Shane Douglas and The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling is NOW available and streaming on the IRW Network. This week, after receiving multiple requests to do so Shane touches back to Sasha Banks and her recent comments about how fans “stalk her” and bother her for autographs and pictures while traveling. In case you were wondering *SPOILER ALERT* it is a full blown Franchise promo on the “Boss”. We also discuss Terry Funk’s upcoming return to the ring and the Funker’s comments about Shane on The Two Man Power Trip’s 300th episode and what impact Funk has made in Shane’s life and career. We also discuss the controversy surrounding “DACA”, The Dreamers and the latest season of American Horror Story “Cult” that tackles hysteria following the election of President Trump. We highly encourage fans to submit questions for the “Ask Franchise Anything” segment by emailing thetriplethreatpod@gm ail.com or also by reaching out on Twitter @TheFranchiseSD & @TwoManPowerTrip. Please subscribe to the The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s Channel on IRW to get every new episode of The Triple Threat Podcast.