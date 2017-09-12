Preview of This Week’s Total Bellas Episode (Video), WWE RAW Crew Heading Overseas This Week

Above and below are two scenes from this week’s episode of Total Bellas. The episode is focused around Brie and Nikki Bella sharing some shocking news, as well as Daniel Bryan trying to show his wife the effects of what disposable diapers can do to the environment. You can catch all of the Total Bellas episodes on E! Network.

WWE RAW Heading Overseas

After last night’s WWE RAW in Anaheim, Team Red will be heading overseas. They will be holding a live event in Christchurch, New Zealand on Wednesday before running three live events in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt and and others are scheduled to appear. John Cena is not listed to appear at this time.