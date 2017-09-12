GFW Media Call 9.12.17 feat. GFW Creative Team’s Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt & John Gaburick (Full Audio)

Global Force Wrestling just wrapped up their weekly media call. This week’s call featured the current GFW Creative Team leaders: Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and “Big” John Gaburick.

WrestleZone was represented on the call and we just released the full audio from the call via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes and WZ’s channel on Eric Bischoff’s IRWNetwork.com!

It has also been embedded to the top of this post. WZ will have some transcribed highlights from it released later today.

Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes

You can find all of the pro wrestling audio we’ve already released via WrestleZone Radio on iTunes of in the embedded audio players below:





