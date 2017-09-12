Update on Alberto El Patron and Rey Mysterio Appearing in Global Force Wrestling

Wrestlezone.com has covered the full Global Force Wrestling Media Call with creative team Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt and John Gaburick.

You can listen to the media call here, and thanks to WZ’s Nick Hausman for the coverage. One of the hot topics was Alberto El Patron and Rey Mysterio.

El Patron was suspended in July 12 due to a personal domestic violence issue. This became very public, as WWE’s Paige is his fiancee and was involved. GFW stripped him of his title on August 14th and rumors about him returning have been circulation. It looks like Alberto El Patron will return at GFW’s next pay-per-view, Bound For Glory. This will take place on November 5.

“We have plans for Alberto, we’re excited that he’s gonna be coming back at Bound For Glory,” Gaburick said.

Furthermore, it was discussed that Mysterio vs. El Patron would be a headlining match for Bound For Glory, but Gaburick confirmed that there are no negotiations involving Rey Mysterio and GFW, but would be interested in conversations with him if he was interested.