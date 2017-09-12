Kurt Angle Talks Working For Vince McMahon and What Would Happen When Vince Is Gone, His Thoughts on Jason Jordan’s Future and Storyline

Current WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle talked with Garry, Tim, and Hamish on their podcast to talk about a handful of topics. One of the main topics would be working for Vince McMahon. Angle was asked about working for Vince and he replied by saying that Vince wasn’t a difficult boss to work for, but he did admit that Vince wants things done “a certain way.” He praises his work ethic and then says that McMahon is a “very good boss.” He was also asked what would happen when Vince is no longer in this world, to which Kurt said “Vince told me he was going to live forever. I believe him.” They also asked about Jason Jordan and Angle responded honestly: “He has a little bit of work to do. He is a little shy, but he is one of the best athletes in WWE right now.” He also says that they have not gotten too deep into the storyline yet, but they eventually will be there.”