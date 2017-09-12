Backstage News On Why Shane McMahon Is In Storyline With Kevin Owens, Tye Dillinger To Make The Most Of US Title Shot (Video)

Shane McMahon

According to the DirtySheets.net, the key reason Shane McMahon is being given a key storyline role on WWE Smackdown Live is because Vince McMahon believes his son is a big attraction.

Shane is expected to face off with Kevin Owens at WWE Hell In A Cell next month, which would not only fulfill a contractual obligation for his performer’s contract, but it was said that Vince believes Shane can boost business, and has been given credit for helping Wrestlemania 32 buys internally. Shane’s involvement could have been a coincidence, but it was said that Vince does believe a late surge in ticket prices was due to Shane coming back to the company.

Dirty Sheets noted Shane is required to wrestle twice a year and perform as Smackdown GM as part of his deal; it was also said that he netted $1.8 million during the first year of his deal, with $300,000 in bonuses and royalties also noted.

Tye Dillinger

The following video features Tye Dillinger talking backstage about the opportunity that lies in front of him tonight when he challenges AJ Styles for the United States Championship: