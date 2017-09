WWE.com posted the following update, announcing tomorrow night’s NXT TV tapings have been rescheduled, and will now tape on Thursday night due to inclement weather in the Winter Park area near Full Sail University:

NXT TV tapings rescheduled for Thursday

Due to inclement weather, the NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 13, have been moved to Thursday, Sept. 14.

Doors will still open at 5:45 p.m. with the bell time at 6:30. For more information regarding the taping, please email NXTTickets@wwecorp.com.