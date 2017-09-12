United States Title Match Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown, Rusev Must Break A Legend? (Video)

US Open Challenge

Baron Corbin is the next challenger to AJ Styles’ United States Championship, and he will get his title match next week on WWE Smackdown Live.

Corbin tried to interfere in tonight’s title match between Styles and Tye Dillinger, but Styles saw it coming and knocked him off the apron with a Phenomenal Forearm. Corbin ended up getting the last laugh, however, as he attacked Styles and Dillinger after the bell and told Styles when he woke up, he would realize they are facing off next week.

Rusev… Break?

Rusev is featured in the following interview on tonight’s Smackdown, saying he has a new focus and must break… a legend.