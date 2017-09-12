WWE Title Match Confirmed For Hell In A Cell PPV, Madusa Catches Up With Bayley On The Red Carpet (Video)

Hell In A Cell

It was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live that Jinder Mahal will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view next month.

Nakamura earned his title shot by defeating Randy Orton on last week’s episode of Smackdown Live. Mahal addressed his challenger on tonight’s show, mocking him before warning Nakamura about how the title changes you in the fans’ eyes and how he doesn’t see what the hype is about:

Mae Young Classic

The following video features Madusa interviewing Bayley on the red carpet before tonight’s Mae Young Classic finals in Las Vegas: