Title Changes Hands On WWE Smackdown Live, Notable Names Spotted At Tonight’s SD! Taping

And New!

The New Day are once again your WWE Tag Team Champions after they defeated The Usos in a very entertaining Sin City Street Fight on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live.

The New Day start their second reign as Smackdown Tag Team Champions after ending The Usos’ second reign at 24 days. This is The New Day’s fourth overall title reign in WWE, as they also held the RAW Tag Team Championship two times.

WWE Smackdown Live

Ronda Rousey was featured on air during tonight’s broadcast, as she is there for tonight’s Mae Young Classic finals that will air after Smackdown.

Additionally, Inanna Sarkis was also in the crowd. Sarkis revealed her ‘North’ character after working on a project at the WWE Performance Center:

Related: First Details On The 2017 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special, YouTube Star Ananna Sarkis Debuts ‘NORTH’ At WWE PC (Video)



