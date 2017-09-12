Update On Possible NXT Women’s Championship Plans, The Rock Helping Hurricane Relief With ‘Hand In Hand’ (Video)

NXT

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna recently noted current plans have the winner of the Mae Young Classic getting a future NXT Women’s Championship opportunity. It was said the winner, Kairi Sane or Shayna Baszler, will be involved in a multi-woman match for the vacant title at a future date.

Asuka recently vacated the title after 510 days, and was confirmed to be moving to the RAW brand last night.

Related: WWE Confirms Asuka’s Main Roster Debut On RAW (Video)

Hand In Hand

The Rock is featured in the following video promoting Hand In Hand: A Benefit For Hurricane Relief:

