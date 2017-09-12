WWE Crowns Winner Of The Inaugural Mae Young Classic (Photos / Video)

Kairi Sane is the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic after defeating Shayna Baszler in a thrilling finals match live on WWE Network.

Sane won a back and forth match with a double stomp and her trademark diving elbow drop moments after she avoided defeat by escaping a rear naked choke hold. Both competitors congratulated each other after the match, and Sane was presented a bouquet of roses and the trophy by Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.