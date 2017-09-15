Figure Friday: WWE Elite 52 D’Lo Brown (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at WWE Elite 52 D’Lo Brown, D’Lo’s first action figure in over ten years! This is D’Lo’s very first figure in the Mattel line and I must say he was beyond overdue for a figure. You can get him currently on RingsideCollectibles.com, where I got mine, and you can Save 10% with discount code MBG at checkout!

That being said, looking at D’Lo in the packaging you can see he comes with the European title, a nice bonus to those of you who may have missed out. He also comes with a diorama piece, hidden behind him in the box, that you can combine with the other pieces in the set if you collect them all. On the box are images of him as well as some stats and the others in the set, which includes: Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, Braun Strowman, Ken Shamrock and Seth Rollins.

Once you remove D’Lo out of the packaging you can see it’s a very nice figure honestly. Looking at his head scan first it looks pretty much like a young D’Lo, which is great obviously. Sometimes Mattel might not hit the mark, but they seemed to with him. He has his chest protector, which is awesome and removable by the way, and is a really neat accessory. The detail on it is great, too. To remove it you just unlatch the back and then pull it over his head and around his waist, making it pretty simple to put on/remove. It fastens securely, too, which is great as some of the Mattel accessories can be a huge pain.

Moving on you can see the detail on his attire, making the figure pop as a whole. Mattel did a really nice job recreating one of his signature attires, at least the look I most remember him wearing. Unfortunately you can’t bobble his head like he would do in his entrance, but you can still pose him well with all of his Elite articulation.

Lastly, looking at his European title I feel Mattel dropped the ball a bit with the detail on this. The odd thing is that there’s no WWE logo on it at all, not even an older WWE scratch logo, which would be most appropriate. Not sure if that was just a budget cut for paint apps or if they totally forgot about it. This seems to be an issue with this title from Mattel and I’m not sure what the reasoning is behind it, unless it truly is an error. So the belt is a little disappointing in that sense but it’s still a nice display piece. You can size it/fasten it accordingly to whatever figure you choose to put it on.

Overall, the D’Lo figure is nice. It’s nice to get more Attitude Era guys. He was well overdue for an action figure as the last time I had one was when I was a young child, which is well over 20 years ago now…that tells ya something. I know D’Lo was with Impact for a period of time so perhaps he was just off limits or on bad terms with WWE? Regardless, he finally has a new figure and thankfully it’s an Elite. I’d love to see a Nation of Domination one in the future to go with the Rock and Faarooq we got awhile back. Maybe one day, right? Anyway, be sure to pick him up on RingsideCollectibles.com and use code MBG to Save 10%!

Thanks for tuning in to this week’s Figure Friday! There may be, haven’t officially decided yet, an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo on Monday showing the making of a Sky High photo (not included here yet as I’m working on it) on the WrestleZone Facebook and YouTube pages. In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there! Also, if you’d like to keep up with myself and my latest wrestling figure projects such as my photography be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube!