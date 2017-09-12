Kairi Sane To Challenge For NXT Women’s Championship At NXT TakeOver: Houston

WWE.com posted the following announcement, confirming an ESPN.com report that Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Houston in November on Survivor Series weekend:
No other details about the match are currently known, or who else will be in the match. Earlier tonight, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s James McKenna noted a multi-woman title match was in the works, but the venue / date was unknown at the time.
