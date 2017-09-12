Kairi Sane To Challenge For NXT Women’s Championship At NXT TakeOver: Houston

WWE.com posted the following announcement, confirming an ESPN.com report that Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Houston in November on Survivor Series weekend:

Kairi Sane made history by winning the inaugural Mae Young Classic in a dramatic Final showdown against Shayna Baszler, but that was just the beginning of her epic Tuesday night. As first broken by ESPN, the Mae Young Classic winner will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at TakeOver: Houston.

WWE COO Triple H made the bombshell to ESPN just minutes after Sane stood tall in WWE’s historic 32-woman tournament. The news follows a whirlwind few weeks for the NXT Women’s Title that saw Asuka relinquish the coveted championship to pursue a new opportunity on Raw. The Empress of Tomorrow had held the title for a record 523 days, but now a new titleholder will be crowned on Saturday, Nov. 18.

With Sane slated to challenge for the title at TakeOver: Houston, the question remains who will The Pirate Princess be facing for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship?

Stay tuned with WWE.com for the latest on this story.