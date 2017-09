Below are the non-spoiler list of matches that will take place on WWE NXT.

-Ruby Riot vs. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

-The Street Profits vs. The Ealy Brothers

-Pete Dunne vs. Wolfgang for the WWE United Kingdom Championship.

Kurt Angle on Smackdown Live Incident

WWE RAW General Manager took to Twitter after witnessing what Kevin Owens did to Vince McMahon on Smackdown Live from Las Vegas, Nevada.