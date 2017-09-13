205 Live Star Turns Heel Last Night, What Was The Most Exciting Match on Smackdown Live Last Night?

Gallagher Turns Heel on 205 Live

In case you missed it last night, “Gentlemen” Jack Gallagher turned heel on WWE 205 Live last night, attacking Cedric Alexander and forming some sort of alliance with his former enemy, Brian Kendrick.

You can see the attack in the video below and looks to be another turn for a superstar in the Cruiserweight Division.

What Match Was Most Exciting?

Sin City Smackdown Live featured three championship matches and WWE.com now has a poll up on their main page asking fans what the most exciting match was.

As of Wednesday morning, The New Day vs. The Uso’s for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships are in the lead with 60% of the votes, while AJ Styles vs. Tye Dillinger for the United States Championship is second with 31% and the Smackdown Women’s Championship match is third with 9%.