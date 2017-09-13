Mick Foley Confirms Book Tour Following Surgery, Breezango Places Drew Gulak Under Arrest (Video), How Old Is Baron Corbin Today?

Mick Foley Confirms Book Tour Following Surgery

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has posted the following update to his Facebook page following his knee surgery earlier this week. In the post he confirms he does not plan on delaying his upcoming book tour which starts in October:



Breezango Places Drew Gulak Under Arrest

Last night’s episode of 205 Live featured Drew Gulak giving his latest PowerPoint on how to make 205 Live better.

During his presentation he was confronted and arrested by Breezango for crimes against fashion. You can watch the whole, hilarious segment play out in the embedded player below:

How Old Is Baron Corbin Today?

Today is the 33rd birthday of Smackdown Live’s Baron Corbin.

It is also the 36th birthday of Angelina Love.

Happy birthday to both!