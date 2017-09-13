The Rock Presents ‘Women Of The Olympia’ (Video), John Cena Jokes About iPhone’s New Face Recognition

The Rock Presents ‘Women Of The Olympia’

The Rock has released the following documentary short via his official YouTube channel taking a look at the women competing at The Olympia bodybuilding competition this weekend.

The documentary short if produced by his production company Seven Bucks Productions:

John Cena Jokes About iPhone’s New Face Recognition

Apple held it’s new iPhone roll out presentation yesterday and during the presentation Apple announced that the new phone will have facial recognition software.

John Cena posted the following funny tweet following the presentation that has been picked up by a variety of news outlets: