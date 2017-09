Hulk Hogan posted the following tweets this morning praising Vince McMahon’s performance last night in the closing segment of Smackdown Live with Kevin Owens:

No crybabies in wrestling,hurt leg,broken finger,neck hurts,broken rib,Vince OG”doesn’t have to”will do anything,follow that kids,”balls” HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 13, 2017

Vince just taught this new crew how to get somebody over,now Shane needs to put icing on cake then KO will be money forever. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 13, 2017

Sell brother sell HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 13, 2017

