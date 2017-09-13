Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Pros & Cons Of John Cena’s Drug Test Failure Shot At Roman Reigns On RAW

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released, for free, just now! You can find a portion of Eric’s lengthy comments transcribed below. Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes On what he thinks of John Cena mentioning Roman Reigns’ past wellness violation on RAW: EB: I am still not sure. Part of me likes it because it is breaking the mold. Everybody knows I love a shoot. I love doing anything that doesn’t feel scripted and cookie-cutter. Especially in WWE because so much of their stuff is cookie-cutter and formulaic. To me it almost feels like it steps right up to that line where you don’t want to cross because there are so many other ways that you can do that kind of segment and make it personal. That’s what really makes a good build up to a match when it’s a good, believable and credible issue. I think what they are doing with Cena and Reigns right now is trying to get to that point where it feels like a real, personal issue and it feels organic. I applaud them for that. I really, really, really do. I think that is missing so badly right now in the format today in sports entertainment. That particular nuance and that approach to it, to me, is just a little bit off the mark. I just don’t know. I am right at that point where I want to like it but part of me goes, “No, you could have done something different that could have been better without getting dirty and getting in the mud.” It’s ok to get in the mud if it’s a personal issue. When it comes to a drug test? As JR would say, “I don’t think that’s good for business.” Eric Bischoff Says WWE Has Been, ‘Missing The Mark w/ 205 Live Since They Launched It’; Talks Enzo’s Move On this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Eric and Nick start off by discussing some of the past week’s top pro wrestling news stories. Including: John Cena calling out Roman Reigns’ previous WWE Wellness Policy violation

Jeff Jarrett being released as the Chief Creative Officer of GFW

Reports that GFW is “hemorrhaging funds” and looking to sell the company

GFW’s new creative team

Alberto el Patron returning to GFW for Bound For Glory

GFW VP of Production Kevin Sullivan’s tweets trying to discredit Justin Barrasso

AJ Styles appearing at the NWA Wildside Reunion show over the weekend

WWN Live running a paid seminar and offering an extra role in NXT to one participant This episode’s “This Week In Bischoff History” features Eric taking a look back at his September 10, 1999 WCW “firing” and many of the rumors surrounding it. Nick wraps up the show by asking Eric a variety of questions from the #BischoffOnWrestling mailbag. Some of the topics discussed include: Some of Eric’s favorite and least favorite outdoor venues to run

What wrestler made Eric a fan as a kid

Eric’s favorite memory of Roddy Piper

The backstage atmosphere when Sullivan found out Benoit was sleeping with Woman

If Eric ever considered bringing Tully Blanchard in when he was in charge of WCW

Who the biggest WCW disappointment was

If pro wrestling has taken a turn for the worst following the Monday Night War

