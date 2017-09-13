WWE Live Events Results From New Zealand (9/13): Reigns vs. Strowman Street Fight, Jordan Chases The Intercontinental Championship

The following are results from the WWE RAW Live event in Christchurch, New Zealand:

– Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title

– Neville retained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Enzo Amore and Akira Tozawa

– Rhyno and Heath Slater defeated Sheamus and Cesaro in a non-title match.

– Finn Balor defeated Bray Wyatt

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss defeated Mickie James, Sasha Banks, Emma and Nia Jax in a Fatal Five Way

– The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Miztourage interfered, but R-Truth and Dean Ambrose came out to aid Jordan. General Manager Kurt Angle then came out and made a 6-man tag team match.

– Dean Ambrose, R-Truth and Jason Jordan defeated The Miz and The Miztourage

– Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman