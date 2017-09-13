Will Ronda Rousey Be in a WWE Ring In The Near Future? Rousey Discusses Shayna Baszler and The Future of Her Horsewomen

Rousey Talks WWE, Mae Young Classic

As seen last night on Smackdown Live and the Mae Young Classic on the WWE Network, Ronda Rousey was in attendance to support her friend and member of her “Four Horsewoman” Shayna Baszler. Cathy Kelley had a chance to catch up with Rousey on the red carpet to discuss a multitude of things, including the future of Ronda Rousey inside of a WWE ring. Rousey responds in the video below, courtesy of WWE.com.

Courtesy of ESPN.com, Rousey continues her discussion of if her pack of women could be inside of a WWE ring and continues her praise of Shayna Balszer.