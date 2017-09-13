WWE RAW Social Media Score Drops, NXT: From Secret to Sensation Trailer, Relive Strowman’s Destruction Of Lesnar (Videos)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE RAW social media score saw 107,000 uniques and 155,000 interactions on Facebook, which is down from 133,000 uniques and 190,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 34,000 uniques and 185,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down from 47,000 uniques and 239,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s episode of RAW saw 140,000 total uniques and 340,000 total interactions, which is down from 180,000 total uniques and 429,000 total interactions last week.

Despite the drop in numbers, RAW was still the top overall ranked airing in the series and specials category for the second week in a row.

From Secret To Sensation

The following video (courtesy of Wrestling DVD Network) is the new trailer for NXT: From Secret To Sensation DVD, which hits stores this November:

RAW Rewind

The following video features a look back at Braun Strowman’s utter destruction of Brock Lesnar on this week’s episode of WWE RAW: