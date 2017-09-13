WWE Smackdown Social Media Score, New NXT Stable Gets Name, Jason Jordan’s Theme Gets Lyrics (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s WWE Smackdown social media score saw the show with 46,000 uniques and 73,000 interactions on Facebook, which is equal to the number of uniques last week, but an increase from 72,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show had 33,000 uniques and 177,000 interactions on Twitter, which is down in uniques from 36,000, and up in interactions from 153,000 last week. Overall, this week’s show, highlighted by Kevin Owens’ attack on Mr. McMahon, saw 79,000 total uniques and 250,000 total interactions, which is down from 82,000 total uniques, but an increase in total interactions from 226,000 last week.

This week’s show was the second overall ranked airing in the series and specials category, only trailing the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief event.

C-F-O

According to a new listing on WWEShop.com, the new NXT stable consisting of Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly is now being called The Undisputed Era. Check out the group’s “Shock The System” shirt below:

Jason Jordan

The WWE Music YouTube account uploaded the newest version of Jason Jordan’s theme song, complete with lyrics by J-Frost: