GFW Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame Update, Riddick Moss Says Johnny Gargano Isn’t Worth Caring About, Top Ten Smackdown Moments (Video)

Impact Wrestling

PWInsider.com is reporting there are still plans to do a Global Force Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony on November 4th in Orlando, Florida. GFW Bound For Glory will take place on November 5th, 2017 at the Impact Zone at Universal Studios in Orlando.

NXT

The following video features Riddick Moss talking about why Johnny Gargano isn’t worth caring about. Moss will face Gargano on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Smackdown Top Ten

The following video features this week’s top ten moments from this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live:

