Alberto El Patron Suing Mexican Promoter For Fraud, Around The Ring With Rosemary (Video)

Alberto El Patron

Alberto El Patron posted the following announcement on his Twitter account, revealing he is suing the XL wrestling promotion company XL Entertainment for fraud after they did not pay him and several other wrestlers for appearances in May of this year.

Among the names listed, Blue Demon Jr, Cibernetico, Latin Lover and Tinieblas Jr were booked for a few shows for the Federacion Universal de Lucha Libre promotion. According to Record.MX, more legal action information will be announced in the next few days, and Alberto will host a press conference with his lawyers this Monday.

Around The Ring

