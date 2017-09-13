GLOW Season 2 Update, Kairi Sane Comments On Mae Young Classic Win, Are The Hype Bros On The Same Page? (Videos)

GLOW

PWInsider.com is reporting filming for season two of the Netflix series GLOW will begin in California on October 16th, with the cast starting training next week.

This season will be ten episodes like the first season; Digital Spy is reporting the second season should premiere on Netflix “on or around June 23, 2018” due to the timing of the announcements of the series and the first season premiere date.

The following video features Kairi Sane commenting on her Mae Young Classic tournament win. Following last night’s win, Triple H announced she will challenge for the vacant NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Takeover: Houston.

The following video features one of this week’s Smackdown Fallout videos, where the Hype Bros’ Mojo Rawley talks about losing to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, and how they need to turn things around: