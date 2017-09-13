Young Bucks Ask Daniel Bryan To Do ‘Yes!’ Chant, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven Issue Challenge To Cole/Fish/O’Reilly (Video)

Young Bucks Ask Daniel Bryan To Do ‘Yes!’ Chant The Young Bucks looks to have added another superstar feature to their list, as they asked Daniel Bryan if they can include the “Yes!” chant on their list, but using the “two sweet” sign. Bryan obliged, adding that he is “not coordinated enough to do both at the same time.” @WWEDanielBryan Can Bullet Club use the "YES" taunt? We'll do too-sweets with our hands so it's different/original. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) September 13, 2017 Tyler Bate and Trent Seven Issue Challenge To Cole/Fish/O’Reilly As seen on NXT, Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly ambushed WWE UK talent Wolfgang during his match with Champion Pete Dunne. Fellow WWE UK stars Tyler Bate and Trent Seven were interviewed following the attack, and issued a challenge. You can view the video below. EXCLUSIVE: @trentseven & @Tyler_Bate will NOT stand for @AdamColePro @KORCombat & @theBobbyFish ambushing @WolfgangYoung! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/6aI842Ytat — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2017