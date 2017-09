Bayley recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Bayley comments on her plans for Wrestlemania 35: “I plan on headlining WrestleMania by WrestleMania 35. I want a one-on-one match with Sasha Banks. A Fatal Four-Way with Sasha, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte would also be great some day at a WrestleMania.” Bayley comments on how the only way she will make it by being herself: “For me, the only way I know how to do this is to be myself. I actually learned that from ‘The Dream’ Dusty Rhodes. I was trying to be this wrestler and I was trying to be cool, and Dusty literally told me, ‘You’ve got to be yourself.’ That’s really how Bayley started, and that is what brought me this far.” Bayley comments on the benefits of Crossfit: “I started CrossFit before WrestleMania 33, and it’s helped my body get a lot stronger. Trying to take care of my separated shoulder is very painful. Going through the pain now is going to help me get in the ring faster, so it’s all worth it. This is what I love to do.”