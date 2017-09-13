Eli Drake On Becoming GFW Champion, Pushing Himself Harder, Getting Eyes On Impact, His Perfect Feud

Current Global Force Wrestling Global Champion Eli Drake recently spoke with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: Eli Drake comments on pushing himself harder once he found out he would become the GFW Champion: “Once I heard the decision was made [to win the world title], I put a lot of extra pressure on myself to not relax or be complacent. I actually started doubling up my workouts and I was in the ring two or three times a week extra just because I wanted my work in the ring, on the mic, and my conditioning to be second to none. If I’m going to be the face of the company, then I’m going to make sure I can go like nobody else.” Drake comments on the viewership numbers not accurately reflecting the current good television product GFW is putting out: “I don’t like to use that as an excuse. If we’re putting out a compelling product, then we should still have the eyeballs on our product. If you rewind about 20 years, and look at WWE in 1997, they were putting on a great product but nobody knew because WCW made such a loud noise via the NWO. It took WWE another year-and-a-half to make that big comeback, even though they were producing some great stuff with [Steve] Austin and DX. “We just had the regime change months ago. There is the stuff we didn’t expect with Jeff [Jarrett] and Anthem, but growing pains are to be expected. I hold a lot of that burden on myself. I am the guy at the forefront of the company, and I want to make sure eyes are on us.” Drake reveals who his perfect foil in GFW would be: “As far as being able to duel on the microphone, carry a show in the ring, and being close in age [both are 34], it has to be EC3. If I were to pick anybody out, it would be EC3.”